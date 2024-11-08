Friday, November 08, 2024
Contempt case: IHC directs Adiala Jail to facilitate lawyers' meeting with Imran Khan

3:34 PM | November 08, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Adiala Jail superintendent to facilitate a meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and his legal team.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing on a contempt plea concerning the jail's failure to arrange the meeting despite court orders. PTI founder’s lawyers Faisal Farid Chaudhry, Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat, and Adiala Jail superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum attended the session.

During the hearing, Khan's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, argued that a meeting had been scheduled for the previous day but was not permitted, claiming they were informed that Adiala Road was blocked.

In response, Islamabad Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat stated that the government had responded to the contempt case, explaining that three coordinators had been assigned as per court instructions, but no visitor list was provided.

The court questioned why the scheduled meeting was not arranged and asked when it would take place. The Adiala Jail superintendent stated that prior meetings had been arranged, but additional security was necessary due to Khan’s high profile.

The court observed that a conflict had arisen between jail authorities and PTI coordinators over visitor access and requested a list of visitors. Justice Khan ordered the jail superintendent to obtain the list, send it to the Islamabad advocate general, and ensure coordination with PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja to arrange the meeting.

