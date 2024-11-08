Nestle reveals USD 50million export ambition for Pakistan by 2030

The Federal Minister for Industries & Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has expressed high regard for Nestlé’s role in promoting exports across multiple categories in the packaged food sector.

Nestlé has strengthened its commitment to advancing Pakistan’s economic development by announcing a bold vision for its packaged food exports, aiming to reach USD 50 million by 2030. This announcement was made during a high-profile event titled "Limitless Possibilities," which celebrated the company’s significant export growth over recent years. By 2024, Nestlé had successfully extended its export reach to 26 countries, generating USD 23 million in exports within the year.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain acknowledged Nestlé's achievements, emphasizing the company’s importance to Pakistan’s economic ambitions. He stated, “As Pakistan advances on its path to economic growth and recovery, the contribution of exports becomes more essential. With the extensive scale and impact of Nestlé’s global operations, we are optimistic that exports from Pakistan will continue to increase in the years ahead.”

The Minister further added, “Nestlé Pakistan’s ambitious vision for export growth aligns closely with the government’s efforts to strengthen foreign reserves. Their success serves as a testament to the resilience of the private sector, which plays a fundamental role in driving the country’s economic prosperity.”

In his address, Nestlé Pakistan CEO Jason Avanceña commemorated the company’s 35 years of operations in Pakistan, reaffirming Nestlé’s commitment to supporting the nation’s economy by bolstering exports and enhancing foreign revenue. “Over the years, we have made considerable progress in expanding beyond ethnic distribution channels to mainstream retail markets, establishing partnerships with major retail chains, including Costco in the United States, Sobeys in Canada, and Sainsbury’s in the United Kingdom. Looking ahead to 2030, we have set ambitious targets for expanding our global footprint. To achieve these, it is crucial to have streamlined regulatory processes, favorable trade agreements, and supportive export incentives,” he added.

Claudia Thomas, Chargé d'Affaires at the Swiss Embassy in Pakistan, also extended congratulations to Nestlé Pakistan, noting the company’s role in supporting Pakistan’s economic goals and its contribution to the country’s broader development strategy.

Beyond traditional exports, Nestlé Pakistan has actively generated demand for its products through digital marketing initiatives and dynamic trade activations, ensuring that its brands maintain strong on-shelf visibility and consumer appeal in multiple international markets. Nestlé’s high-quality offerings now enjoy robust market presence in regions as diverse as Afghanistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Australia, and many other countries.

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, Nestlé invested PKR 2 billion in renewable energy last year, launching several solar power installations and biomass boilers at its manufacturing facilities across Pakistan. Additionally, Nestlé Pakistan has strengthened its localization strategy, now meeting over 90% of its raw material and packaging requirements through local sources. The company’s local procurement includes 420 million liters of milk, over 7,500 metric tons of wheat and rice, and 50,000 tons of fresh produce, which in turn supports the livelihoods of local farmers and contributes to the nation’s agricultural economy.

With four manufacturing sites across Pakistan, Nestlé Pakistan has built an extensive portfolio of food and beverage offerings that contribute to healthier, balanced diets for millions. In the past year alone, the company provided 2 billion servings of fortified,nutritious products tailored to meet the needs of people at all life stages, further underscoring its commitment to supporting health and well-being across Pakistan.