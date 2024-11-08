Friday, November 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for Pakistan

Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for Pakistan
NEWS WIRE
November 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

CAIRO   -   The 8th batch of eight Palestinian students from Gaza departed on Thursday for Pakistan to complete their medical studies. Pakistan embassy in Egypt facilitated their departure under directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and significant efforts of Global Relief Trust, Doctors of Rahman and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Pakistan embassy in Cairo wrote on its official X account. In July, the Government of Pakistan had announced to allow medical students from Gaza to complete their medical education in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds. The decision was made to enable Gaza students to continue the final years of their medical education in the fields of cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, pediatrics and surgery to address critical requirements in Gaza healthcare system.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1731041632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024