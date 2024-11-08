Faisalabad Police claim two proclaimed offenders killed in shootout

FAISALABAD - Two proclaimed offenders were killed in a police shootout near here on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that a police team comprising officials of Jarranwala Saddar and city police raided in Khaddian Warraichan to arrest the proclaimed offenders belonging to Shah Gang.

The accused opened fire on a police party. In retaliation by the police, two accused were injured who later died on the way to hospital.

The accused were identified as Raza alias Munna and Umar Farooq. Both were wanted by Jaranwala Saddar police in a case of killing two girls. The accused were also active members of Shah criminal gang and record holders in heinous crimes.

36th Senior Management Course’s officers briefed

A delegation comprising senior officers of the 36th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management Islamabad visited here on Thursday. Commissioner Silwat Saeed welcomed the officers’ delegation at her office and briefed about the historical, technical, industrial and geographical aspects of the Faisalabad division.

The delegation was also informed regarding the working and performance of the various departments, cleansing drive in rural areas, Saaf Suthra programme, anti-encroachment operation, business facilitation center, Chinese security etc. The officers were also updated about the city beautification plan. Later, shields were exchanged.

2,454 applicants addressed at FDA counter

The Faisalabad Development Authority one-window counter provided relief to 2,454 applicants during the last 10 months.

According to official sources here Thursday, 1624 applications were received regarding the estate management department, 692 applications regarding town planning-I, 74 about town planning-II and 64 regarding katchi abadis. Most of the applications were about approval of building plans, ownership certificates, town planning reports, issuance of NOCs, transfer of properties, transfer of inherited properties, issue of private housing schemes, and implementation of court degrees etc.