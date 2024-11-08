Friday, November 08, 2024
Four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan gun battle

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 08, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Security forces killed five Khwarij terrorists in Karama area of South Waziristan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, exchange of fire took place between the security forces and Khwarij. Resultantly, five Khwarij were killed due to effective engagement by own troops. However, four brave sons of soil embraced martyrdom during the intense fire exchange.

The martyrs include Naib Subedar Taib Shah from District Tank, Lance Naik Gulab Zaman and Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood from District Karak, and Lance Naik Habibullah from District Orakzai.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, the ISPR said.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

OUR STAFF REPORT

