France, Germany, Poland call for investigation into Georgia's elections

France, Germany and Poland called Thursday for a swift and transparent investigation of “election-related irregularities” in Georgia.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the three countries -- Emmanual Macron, Olaf Scholz and Donald Tusk -- expressed concern over the "reported numerous irregularities and intimidations on voters, which affected negatively public trust in the process."

"We call for swift and transparent investigations of all complaints and reports of election-related irregularities and will carefully examine the final report of the international observation mission, which we expect in due time," they said.

Regarding Georgia's European path after the Oct. 26 elections, they said: “Unless Georgia reverses its current course of action and demonstrates tangible reform efforts, in particular by repealing recent legislation that runs counter to European values and principles, we will not be in a position to support the opening of accession negotiations with Georgia.”

A few days after the parliamentary election, the country's prosecutor’s office announced that it had launched an investigation into the "falsification" of the results, which showed the ruling party had won, with the opposition claiming the election was rigged.

The ruling Georgian Dream party won about 54% of the vote, according to the country’s electoral authority, with its closest competitors, the Coalition for Change and Unity–National Movement, receiving 11% and 10.1%, respectively.

Georgian Dream officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the party's honorary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili, have welcomed the results.

But President Salome Zourabichvili said she did not recognize the results, claiming Georgians were witnesses to a "Russian special operation." Opposition parties have labeled the election “stolen.”