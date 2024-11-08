Gandapur says KP law, order situation top priority

Peshawar - An important meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee was held on Thursday, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Advisor for Finance Muzammil Aslam, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Omar Ahmed Bukhari, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed the province’s law and order situation in detail, particularly security concerns in specific districts, and made decisions aimed at enhancing peace efforts. A special Fateha was offered for martyred personnel from the security forces, with committee members honoring their sacrifices for peace and security.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration among the civil government, security forces, and the public in countering terrorism. It was agreed to strengthen police capabilities in critical areas, provide police with bulletproof vehicles, and expedite recruitment to fill vacant positions.

To recognize the sacrifices of security forces, Chief Minister Gandapur announced a special package for the families of 178 martyrs from the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) who lost their lives in the past six months. Families of martyred soldiers will receive Rs. 1 million, and families of martyred officers will receive Rs. 2 million. Priority employment opportunities will also be given to the children of these martyrs in the police and other government departments.

The committee gave special attention to the security situation in Kurram district, discussing measures to restore peace and protect residents’ lives and property. The forum emphasized improving the living standards in the merged districts and highlighted the essential role of public support in sustaining peace.

Chief Minister Gandapur stated that peace remains a top priority, with no compromise on security, and affirmed that the civil government, military, and administration are united in the fight against terrorism. He commended the Pakistan Army for its ongoing support and contributions toward restoring peace in the region.