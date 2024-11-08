Gaza rescuers say 12 dead in Israel strike in north

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories - Gaza’s civil defence agency said 12 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on Thursday on a school housing displaced people in the north of the Palestinian territory.

There were “12 martyrs and a large number of injuries as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing” of a school housing displaced people in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, the agency said in a statement. Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said earlier that at least 27 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip on Thursday.