Friday, November 08, 2024
Gaza rescuers say 12 dead in Israel strike in north

November 08, 2024
Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories  -  Gaza’s civil defence agency said 12 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on Thursday on a school housing displaced people in the north of the Palestinian territory.

There were “12 martyrs and a large number of injuries as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing” of a school housing displaced people in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, the agency said in a statement. Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said earlier that at least 27 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

