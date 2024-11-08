GCU Hyderabad launches digital cyber lab

HYDERABAD - Government College University Hyderabad has inaugurated a modern digital cyber lab.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif inaugurated the lab at the Academic Block.

Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Brohi, Computing Faculty, briefed the VC, heads of departments, and senior faculty members about the lab’s facilities. He said the digital cyber lab is equipped with modern PCs, software, and resources for computer, IT, data science, and cybercrime students. VC Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif emphasised that science and technology have transformed the world, and Pakistan must adapt quickly. She stressed the importance of cybersecurity in the digital age, saying, “Cybercrime and cyber-attacks are increasing, and we must protect ourselves.” The digital cyber lab aims to address these challenges.