Geology training held to strengthen Sino-Pak resource education collaboration

ISLAMABAD - Yunnan Land and Resources Vocational College, China, in collaboration with University of Baltistan, Pakistan, have conducted four online training sessions for over 300 attendees.

It was held at the China-Pakistan Resource and Environmental International College, Kunming province, China, which is part of the joint Sino-Pakistan dual-degree vocational education program.

The training focused on geology-related topics, with sessions titled “Secrets of the Earth” and “Spatial and Temporal Distribution, Mineralization Mechanisms, and Prospecting Indicators of Magmatic Copper-Nickel Sulfide Orebodies.”

These sessions equipped Pakistani students to gain a deeper understanding of the Earth’s shape, composition, lithosphere, and plate tectonics, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

They also covered essential knowledge on the spatial and temporal distribution of magmatic copper-nickel sulfides, the characteristics of magma, and the mechanisms of sulfide saturation, as well as key indicators for mineral exploration.

The training enriched students’ professional knowledge structures and enhanced their practical problem-solving abilities. It also exposed them to the current research challenges and bottlenecks in geological exploration, strengthening their knowledge and practical skills in geology.

Since its establishment in 2023, the China-Pakistan Resource and Environmental International College has enrolled 24 Pakistani students.

According to sources, this training marks an important step in deepening cooperation between Yunnan Land and Resources Vocational College and University of Baltistan. Leveraging an international cloud education platform, these programs are designed to cultivate local talents who are equipped with both theoretical and practical skills to serve international enterprises.