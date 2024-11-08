Friday, November 08, 2024
Gold price plunges by Rs5,400 per tola
November 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs5,400 and was sold at Rs276,800 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs282,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4,630 to Rs237,311 from Rs241,941 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs217,535 from Rs221,780, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola decreased by Rs130 to Rs3,300 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs111.46 to Rs2,829.21. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $65 to $2,662 from $2,727 last day, Association reported.

