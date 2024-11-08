Government determined to pursue its reform agenda: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Thursday said the government was determined to pursue its reform agenda as staying the course without any complacency was a key to ensuring permanence to the macro-economic stability achieved during the last few months.

Federal minister for finance held a meeting with outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mitsuhira Wada who called on the Minister at Finance Division. During the meeting, views on issues of mutual interest, particularly longstanding bilateral cooperation and shared values and perspectives on regional and global matters between Pakistan and Japan, were exchanged. Mitsuhira Wada, who has completed his three-year tour of duty in Pakistan, reflected on a steady growth of bilateral economic and diplomatic relations since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1952.

He also highlighted the positive trajectory of ongoing bilateral ties characterised by a steady promotion of trade and commerce, growing cultural, sports, youth, and educational exchanges, and re-affirmed Japan’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan in mutually agreed priority sectors such as health, education, environment, water and governance. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged and appreciated the longstanding bilateral cooperation, and highlighted the significance of Japan’s developmental and economic assistance and its vital role in helping Pakistan overcome economic challenges and strengthen its economy. He said both nations have significant potential to strengthen their ties through increased exchanges in trade, culture, education, and people-people interaction. The minister also shared with the ambassador an update on the state of economy and the significant improvement in various macroeconomic indicators. He said the government was determined to pursue its reform agenda as staying the course without any complacency was a key to ensuring permanence to the macro-economic stability achieved during the last 14 months.