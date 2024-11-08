Friday, November 08, 2024
H-8 college excels in federal board intercollegiate sports

November 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD

ISLAMABAD  -  After securing the Federal Board Intercollegiate Volleyball Championship, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 has continued its strong athletic streak by clinching the runner-up position in lawn tennis — a first in the college’s history. 

These back-to-back successes have pushed H-8 College to a leading place of the Federal Board scoreboard, positioning it as a leading contender in the ongoing intercollegiate sports competitions. 

Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Khalid while talking to APP expressed his confidence in the college’s sports teams. 

He said, “Our teams are in great form, and we expect to maintain a prominent position in the Federal Board standings as more events conclude.” 

Vice Principals Professor Baz Muhammad and Professor Muhammad Azam joined him in congratulating both the volleyball and lawn tennis teams. 

First-ever model police stations open in merged dists

They commended the teams’ exceptional performance and hard work in bringing recognition to the college.

