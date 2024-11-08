Haroon Malik’s vision sparks hope for a new era in Pakistan football

LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Ahmed Malik highlighted the longstanding challenges and fresh initiatives aimed at transforming Pakistan’s football landscape. Malik said this during his address at the 2024 AFC Member Associations Conference in Seoul. He emphasized that Pakistan’s football potential has been restricted by frequent leadership changes and governance inconsistencies, but expressed optimism that new reforms could drive lasting progress.

Addressing global football leaders, the PFF NC Chairman shared that one of the committee’s primary goals is to establish stable management within the PFF, creating a foundation for sustainable growth. Recognizing the need for an independent and effective governance model, he emphasized the importance of reducing political influence in decision-making – a move crucial for securing football’s future in Pakistan.

Since his appointment in 2021, Malik has led a concerted effort to rebuild the PFF with transparency and accountability. “One of my first initiatives was implementing strict financial controls to ensure all transactions are clear and accountable. This shift has not only restored confidence in the PFF’s financial operations but has also opened new opportunities for the sport’s development.”

Under Malik’s leadership, the Normalisation Committee has also focused on nurturing youth talent through grassroots programs and supporting football academies across the country. By investing in these foundational areas, Malik aims to create a strong pipeline of emerging players who can elevate Pakistan’s performance on the international stage.

“A notable milestone has been the revitalization of women’s football, which had long been overlooked. The Committee has organized dedicated leagues for women and provided training facilities to encourage female participation in the sport – a development widely celebrated among fans and players alike,” he added.

“One of my enduring challenges remains Pakistan’s outdated football infrastructure. To address this, the Committee has actively pursued plans for new stadiums and training facilities. Additionally, I have sought partnerships with corporate sponsors and international organizations to secure financial support, helping to overcome the federation’s longstanding budget constraints,” he asserted. Despite these hurdles, the Normalisation Committee’s efforts have begun to yield promising results. The national team has shown steady improvement, while the domestic league is gradually regaining its fan base. Malik’s vision and dedication have breathed new life into Pakistan football, instilling hope among players, fans, and officials. As the Normalisation Committee’s work nears completion, the next steps for Pakistan football hinge on continuity. Malik has laid the groundwork for a more structured and independent federation, and the nation now looks to future leaders to carry this progress forward, bringing Pakistan’s football dreams closer to reality.