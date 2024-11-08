IAPTC conference participants praise Pakistan's efforts for peace

Participants of the 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres (IAPTC) have commended Pakistan’s ongoing efforts towards global peace.

This appreciation was expressed during the closing ceremony of the conference, held at the Centre for International Peace and Stability, NUST, Islamabad.

Secretary of Defence, Lieutenant General (retired) Muhammad Ali, chaired the ceremony, thanking the IAPTC Secretariat, panelists, participants, and the Centre for International Peace and Stability for hosting a successful and productive week-long conference focused on "Adaptive Training Strategies for Peace Operations."

In the closing session, delegates were briefed on the outcomes of the discussions, innovative ideas, and proposed initiatives that emerged during the event. Key topics included innovative training methodologies, enhancing technology integration, increasing women's participation in peacekeeping, and ensuring information integrity. The conference also emphasized the need for international cooperation to address evolving peacekeeping challenges.

At the conclusion of the event, Brigadier General Joyce of Kenya, the former President of IAPTC, formally handed over the presidency to Raja Aftab Khan, Principal of the NUST Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies.

The conference has laid a strong foundation for future initiatives, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to promoting global peace, security, and stability.