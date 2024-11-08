IHC directs AC to re-decide £190m case against Imran, Bushra

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the Accountability Court to decide the 190 million pounds case against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

A two-member bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition moved by them and vacated its earlier stay through which it had barred the AC from issuing its final verdict in it.

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Amjad Parvez and lawyer Usman Riaz Gul appeared before the court while Imran Khan’s counsel Zaheer Abbas Advocate read out the charges of the case related to PTI Founder.

Justice Aamer asked that why did you file acquittal plea on this occasion. Abbas replied that they approached the court in this matter now because the Supreme Court has issued its decision related to the NAB amendments and the NAB amendments had been restored after the decision of the Supreme Court.

The counsel also read out the NAB amendments regarding the protection given to the cabinet decisions.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the reasons of accountability courts are not yet before the court. Later, the bench directed to send the matter to the Accountability Court instructing it to decide the pleas.