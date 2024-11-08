Friday, November 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Immediate regulation sought on emerging tobacco, nicotine products

APP
November 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) is urgently calling for immediate regulation on emerging tobacco and nicotine products, which have seen a troubling rise in popularity among children and youth in Pakistan. 

Health activists warn that these products, often marketed as safer alternatives to traditional cigarettes, pose significant health risks and contribute to the growing tobacco epidemic, particularly among vulnerable populations.

Dr. Khalil Ahmad, Program Manager at SPARC, expressed grave concern over the tobacco industry’s tactics. 

“The industry is aggressively promoting emerging nicotine products, which are designed to attract young users through appealing marketing strategies that mislead them into believing that these products are less harmful than conventional cigarettes. This deceptive narrative undermines public health efforts and exposes children to addictive substances,” he stated.

Imran rules out any underhand deal to secure his release from jail

Research indicates that many young people mistakenly believe that using emerging nicotine products is safe, often leading to increased experimentation and addiction. This trend is particularly alarming, as it fosters a new generation of nicotine users and complicates efforts to reduce overall tobacco consumption in the country.

Dr. Khalil further highlighted the urgent need for regulatory measures. 

“Pakistan currently lacks a legal framework governing the promotion, sale, and advertisement of these products. The government must act swiftly to restrict emerging tobacco and nicotine products to protect the health of our future generations,” he urged.

The marketing tactics employed by the tobacco industry are particularly troubling. Emerging tobacco and nicotine products often feature vibrant packaging, trendy designs, and enticing flavors aimed specifically at younger audiences.

IHC directs AC to re-decide £190m case against Imran, Bushra

This intentional targeting has led to a concerning increase in nicotine addiction among minors, with many youth believing they can use these products without significant health risks.

Dr. Khalil Ahmad emphasized the broader implications of this crisis. 

“The tobacco industry is at war against our children’s right to health. By normalizing the use of these emerging products, they jeopardize the well-being of our youth while prioritizing profit over public health. The long-term consequences of widespread nicotine addiction are profound, affecting not only individual health but also the socioeconomic fabric of our society.”

SPARC calls for comprehensive tobacco control measures that encompass all forms of tobacco and nicotine delivery systems. “We urge the government to introduce stringent policies restricting the sale and production of emerging tobacco and nicotine products, ensuring a healthier future for our children and society,” Dr. Khalil added.

Senate body passes bill seeking penalty for preaching Zionism

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024