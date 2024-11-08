IS Polo, Rijas/Barry’s secure spots in subsidiary final at Battle Axe Polo Cup

LAHORE - Teams IS Polo and Rijas/Barry’s won their matches to qualify for the subsidiary final of the 10th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by TCL, and held at Lahore Garrison Polo Ground.

A good turnout of spectators and families enjoyed the ongoing matches at Pakistan Park. Club Secretary Major (Retd) Babar Mehboob and other members were also present on the occasion.In the first match of the day, IS Polo thumped Imperial Polo by 10-3½. For IS Polo, Hamza MawazKhan and Ibrahim Khalil each fired infabulous four goals, while Ibrahim Sultan added two. For Imperial, Saqib Khan Khakwani converted two goals and Moazzam Haider one.

In the second match, Rijas/Barry’s triumphed over Pak Army Yellow by 10-7½. Julian Diaz from Rijas/Barry’s scored six impressive goals, while Mohib Faisal Shahzad added three and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi one. For Pak Army Yellow, Raja Samiullah slammed in three goals, Ch Hayat Mehmood hammeredtwo, and Imran Shahid scored one.Today (Friday), both the semifinals will be played at Jinnah Polo Fields.