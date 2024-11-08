Islamabad to have state-of-the-art Jinnah Medical Co mplex

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad is all set to get a state-of-the-art healthcare facility, Jinnah Medical Complex, designed to revolutionize healthcare standards in the capital city. The facility will be established in Sector H-16 at a total estimated cost of Rs.120 billion. The master plan for this landmark project includes a Center of Excellence, Diagnostic and Treatment Podium, Student Housing, Academic Podium, Academic and Research Towers, Physical Plant, Grid Station, Auditorium, Mosque, Emergency Department, and a hotel to cater to the needs of medical tourism and patients.

Planning Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the project here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr. Nadeem Jan; Health Coordinator Dr. Mukhtar; Secretary Ministry of Health, Chief Health; DC Health; senior officers from the Capital Development Authority (CDA); and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of completing the project within the three-year timeframe set for its development. He highlighted the necessity of a stringent selection process for hiring qualified staff and credible contractors to ensure the project’s successful completion. To further strengthen efficiency and transparency, the Minister directed that the project be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode rather than through regular budgeting.

The government has allocated Rs. 5 billion for the fiscal year 2024-2025 under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to kickstart the project. The CDA has earmarked 200 kanals of commercial land in Sector H-16 for the Jinnah Medical Complex. Speaking at the meeting, the Minister highlighted that the project’s strategic location in Islamabad, near the airport and national highways, makes it an ideal hub for regional and international medical tourism. A steering committee has been established to oversee the project’s progress and ensure that all timelines and milestones set forth by the Prime Minister are met. Iqbal further emphasized that the Jinnah Medical Complex must incorporate green design principles, ensuring that it stands as a sustainable and environmental-friendly structure.

The proposed health complex is envisioned as a monumental project for the capital city, featuring a self-contained vertical health tower with comprehensive medical services. The master plan will optimize land use, building layout, landscaping, site accessibility, and traffic management, all aimed at promoting health tourism and enhancing healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan. To further enrich the project, Iqbal instructed the inclusion of vice chancellors from two prominent Pakistani medical universities to provide their expertise. Regular consultative sessions will be held to track progress and ensure the smooth execution of activities, thereby guaranteeing the successful implementation of the project. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Jinnah Medical Complex was performed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on July 21, 2024, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward a robust and modern healthcare system.