Khawaja Nadeem’s vision for club cricket development commended

LAHORE - President of Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, was visited by Munawar Javed, President of Dharampura Gymkhana, and Muhammad Owais Sarwar, President of Sajid Memorial Club, at his office. In recognition of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed’s outstanding and dedicated services to grassroots cricket, Munawar Javed and Owais Sarwar presented him with a commemorative shield. They also reaffirmed their commitment to work alongside him in supporting and improving club cricket reforms. They expressed full confidence in Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed’s leadership. LRCA’s Manager of Cricket Operations, Abid Hussain, and Manager of Finance, Mian Muhammad Aslam, were also present at the occasion. At the conclusion of the meeting, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed congratulated Munawar Javed and his team on the successful organization of the Lahore Challenge Club Cricket Tournament.