KP CM launches loan scheme, internship program to boost youth empowerment

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has launched an online portal for the disbursement of loans under the Ehsaas Nojwan Scheme, aimed at financially empowering the youth.

The scheme allows young individuals to submit online applications for interest-free loans. The Nojawan Program, a Rs3 billion initiative, is a three-year project under which interest-free loans will be provided in collaboration with the Bank of Khyber.

Loans ranging from Rs1 million to Rs5 million will be offered to groups of three to five young people, aged 18 to 35. The loans can be repaid over a period of up to eight years with an easy repayment schedule.

Additionally, CM Gandapur launched the Chief Minister Youth Internship Programme to provide further opportunities for young people.

During the ceremony, Gandapur highlighted that the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan to empower the nation was being actively pursued. He pledged to assist in building homes for the homeless and emphasized that public welfare projects were being initiated despite financial challenges.

Gandapur stressed that his government aimed to support youth entrepreneurship, encouraging them to start businesses rather than settle for low-level jobs. He assured that the government would provide opportunities for young people with innovative ideas that contribute to the country’s development and progress.