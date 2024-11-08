KP’s largest neonatal care unit opens at Swabi hospital

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest Neonatal Care Unit was inaugurated at the Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi, on Thursday. The 46-bed facility, supported by UNICEF Pakistan, features advanced medical services including a Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) Unit, a mother-based nursery, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Critical Bay Unit, High Dependency Unit (HDU), and an Isolation Unit.

Hospital Director Dr. Khalid Masud emphasized the importance of the NICU and expressed his gratitude to UNICEF for its pivotal role in establishing the unit, which was built at a cost of approximately Rs 28 million. He also acknowledged UNICEF’s contribution toward solarizing the hospital and improving its daycare center.

The unit was inaugurated by Ihtisham Ali, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, and Dr. Inamullah, UNICEF Health Team Lead, who jointly cut the ribbon and unveiled the plaque.

After the inauguration, Ihtisham Ali, joined by former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and other dignitaries, toured the facility and thanked UNICEF for its continued support in neonatal care.

Ihtisham Ali highlighted the significance of the new facility, calling it the first of its kind in the province and offering comprehensive, high-quality care for newborns under one roof. He added that the provincial government is committed to establishing more such neonatal care units across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asad Qaisar, who is also a Member of the National Assembly, praised the efforts of the hospital management and UNICEF’s invaluable support in the development of neonatal care in the region.