Kundi, Tarar agree to increase uplift projects in KP

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar yesterday agreed to enhance development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a meeting, the two leaders held an in-depth discussion on the province’s law and order situation, the provincial government’s lack of attention, the federal government’s efforts for economic development, engaging youth in positive activities, and the establishment of Daanish Schools in the province.

The meeting also addressed the current security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and measures to improve it.

Both expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor and the Federal Minister emphasized the need for joint efforts to restore peace and order in the province.

The Governor stated that measures will be taken to keep youth away from divisive politics and encourage them toward positive activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Federal Minister for Information assured that the federal government is ready to provide full support regarding security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two leaders agreed on joint efforts to improve the education system in the province.

The Minister added that the federal government is taking steps to establish Daanish Schools and promote quality education in the province.

Restoring peace and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a top federal priority, Ataullah Tarar said.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people are our brothers, and their welfare is a primary priority for the federal government,” Ataullah Tarar stated.

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be deprived of their rights,” Ataullah Tarar said.

Ataullah Tarar also mentioned the promotion of cultural activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting included a discussion on establishing a media hub and providing other facilities in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Governor praised the Ministry of Information and its subordinate institutions for the positive changes and advancements being made.

Various proposals related to promoting educational and cultural activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also discussed in the meeting.