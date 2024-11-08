Friday, November 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LG by-polls on 10 vacant seats in Karachi to be held on 14th

Our Staff Reporter
November 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  As many as 68 candidates will contest for 10 vacant seats for local government by-election in Karachi to be held on November 14.

For by elections on these seats, 167 polling stations have been established, all of which have been classified as sensitive or highly sensitive. The vacant seats include the vice chairman of US-5 Yaseenabad in Gulberg Town, Chairman UC-7 Liaquatabad Town and member UC-10 Baldia Town, Ward 4.  A total of 68 candidates are contesting for 10 vacant local government seats in Karachi, with polling scheduled for November 14.

Other seats up for election include member of UC-7 Korangi Town, Ward 1; chairman of UC-7 Model Colony Town; chairman of UC-6 Landhi Town; chairman of UC-9 Malir Town; member of UC-7 Ibrahim Hyderi Town, Ward 4; chairman of UC-13 Saddar Town; and member of UC-5 Manghopir Town, Ward 4. A total of 295,491 people, including 157,617 men and 137,874 women voters, are eligible to cast their votes in these constituencies.

Imran rules out any underhand deal to secure his release from jail

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024