LHC orders early market closures, traffic restrictions to combat smog crisis

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed that markets across Punjab close by 8 pm and imposed restrictions on heavy traffic entering Lahore in an effort to reduce smog.

Presiding over the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim emphasized that trucks and trailers contribute significantly to the region's smog problem. He ordered increased traffic control by the Dolphin police and urged the government to levy fines of Rs50,000 on vehicles emitting excessive smoke.

Justice Karim expressed frustration with the government’s lack of cooperation, suggesting stronger enforcement of regulations, including a work-from-home policy, complete market closures on Sundays, and nighttime patrols by city officials.

He noted that addressing smog effectively will require long-term commitment, potentially up to five years, citing China’s success in similar efforts.