Friday, November 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC orders early market closures, traffic restrictions to combat smog crisis

LHC orders early market closures, traffic restrictions to combat smog crisis
Web Desk
12:33 PM | November 08, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed that markets across Punjab close by 8 pm and imposed restrictions on heavy traffic entering Lahore in an effort to reduce smog.

Presiding over the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim emphasized that trucks and trailers contribute significantly to the region's smog problem. He ordered increased traffic control by the Dolphin police and urged the government to levy fines of Rs50,000 on vehicles emitting excessive smoke.

Justice Karim expressed frustration with the government’s lack of cooperation, suggesting stronger enforcement of regulations, including a work-from-home policy, complete market closures on Sundays, and nighttime patrols by city officials.

He noted that addressing smog effectively will require long-term commitment, potentially up to five years, citing China’s success in similar efforts.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1731041632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024