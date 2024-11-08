Mirpurkhas commissioner urges community to fight polio

MIRPURKHAS - Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli emphasised the urgent need to eradicate polio from Mirpurkhas, describing it as a dangerous virus that requires collective action. Faisal Ahmed Uqeli made these remarks during a meeting to assess the performance of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign at his office on Thursday. Uqeli highlighted the importance of revising the campaign’s micro plan and focusing on transit points to ensure effective vaccination.

He urged the community to support and encourage polio workers, stressing that together we can achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

Key participants in the meeting included Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Rashid Masood Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Amjad, District Focal Person for the Polio Programme Dr Narayan Das, and WHO Area Coordinator Tahur Hussain.

Additionally, DC of Umarkot Naveedur Rahman Lark and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mithi Riaz Hussain Sheikh joined the meeting via video link.