Mirpurkhas Police intensify crackdown on drug dealers

MIRPURKHAS - Following strict orders from SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sithar, the intensified their operations against drug dealers, on Thursday.

According to a press release from the SSP’s office, Inspector Rahim Khoso and his team from the CIA conducted a successful raid on a drug warehouse near Jinnah Primary School in Satellite Town. During the operation, they arrested Sajid Abbasi son of Ismail Abbasi while his accomplice, Naeem alias Nama managed to escape.

The police recovered a significant quantity of illegal substances including 140 packets of safina gutka (15,400 sachets), 110 packets (12,100 sachets) and 197 bags of saffron gutka.

A case has been registered under the Gutka Act at the Satellite Town police station and further investigations are underway.

In a separate operation, police arrested Muzmal Rajput son of Muzaffar Hussain Rajput. They seized 100 packets of Royal King Gutka (11,000 sachets) from his possession.

He has been charged under section 4/8 of the Gutka Prohibition Act with Case No 98/2024 registered at the Tando Jan Muhammad police station.

Mass wedding ceremony for 100 couples held in Mirpurkhas

A mass wedding ceremony for 100 underprivileged couples was held on Thursday at a private banquet hall in Mirpurkhas, organised by the Sajjadia Trust Safe Foundation.

As per details, the event provided essential items for the newly-weds including sewing machines and boxes to help them start their new lives.

A variety of food was served to the many guests who attended the ceremony.

Numerous scholars participated in the event, officiating the marriages and offering advice on religious and social teachings.

They expressed their best wishes to the couples, highlighting the importance of such initiatives for social welfare and support for deserving individuals. The Sajjadia Trust Safe Foundation aimed to not only help couples begin their married lives but also to promote social harmony within the community through this generous event.