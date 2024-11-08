Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates 'Cascade' service center in diplomatic enclave

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated the "Cascade" service center at the Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad for the convenience of diplomats.

In his remarks on the occasion, he said diplomats and foreign nationals will get all facilities under one roof at the service center including the issuance and renewal of driving licenses, character certificates, general police verification, missing person reports and tenant registration.

He said services like registration of foreigners, registration of domestic workers and that of volunteers, verification of vehicles and obtaining copy of FIR will be provided in the center.

Mohsin Naqvi said all possible measures are being taken for the convenience and safety of ambassadors and foreigners. He said this center reflects our commitment to providing security and services to the diplomatic community and all visitors.

He said over fifteen hundred police and FC personnel and twenty police vehicles are engaged in the security of the diplomatic enclave.