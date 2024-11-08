Multan district admin, police issue red alert to combat smog

MULTAN - The district administration and police have issued a red alert, mobilising all departments to take urgent action against rising smog levels in the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu and City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar presided over a meeting here on Thursday, joined by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCR) Muhammad Saif, to outline a coordinated approach for controlling smog.

During the meeting, officials resolved to launch an intensified crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles and polluting brick kilns. Special joint teams comprising district administration and police officers have been formed to dismantle kilns operating illegally. Additionally, the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has been instructed to immediately impound vehicles found emitting excessive smoke. A zero-tolerance policy has been implemented to protect residents from hazardous air pollution, DC said and directed the Waste Management Company (MWMC) to take strict action against individuals who burn waste, a significant contributor to smog.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar assured full support from law enforcement, promising immediate legal action against brick kiln owners and the detention of polluting vehicles. The district’s comprehensive anti-smog measures reflect an intensified commitment to improving air quality and safeguarding public health, the CPO said.

Meanwhile, the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has finalised a comprehensive initiative to tackle the rising smog levels across Multan as per directives of the provincial government of ensuring best arrangements to combat smog.

Under the guidance of Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan, the company led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Razzaq Dogar, commenced water sprinkling across the city to minimize dust and pollution. Sprinkling was now taking place on major roads and marketplaces every morning and evening to curb dust levels.

CEO MWMC announced that strict legal action was being initiated against those burning waste, which contributes significantly to smog. To further strengthen efforts, a dedicated task force has been formed to ensure compliance with these anti-smog measures. The task force will focus on regular sprinkling and strict prevention of waste burning, he added.

He also stressed that properties of violators who set waste on fire will be sealed, and they will face hefty fines. He added that all operational vehicles of the company have undergone a thorough physical inspection to ensure they meet environmental standards, underscoring the company’s commitment to reducing pollution and protecting public health.