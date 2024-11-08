Nadeem Sibtan” paintings exhibition held at PNCA

KARACHI - Nadeem Sibtain’s solo exhibition was held at the Pakistan National Council of Art (PNCA ) Art Gallery Karachi National Museum on Thursday. Vice Consulate General of Iran, Ghulam Abbas Zaboli inaugurated the ceremony. Different walks of life took a deep interest in the portraits. Most of the portraits were made in charcoal which is itself a very hard task for an artist. Nadeem Sibtain centralised this exhibition to Yeoman’s work from Great Spirits for Humankind, this inspiration also can be seen in his portrait work. Many people participated in the exhibition especially, Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, Advocate Nasir Ahmed, MPA, Parliamentary Sec for Youth Affairs, Saima Agha; Manzoor Razi, Director of PNCA Karachi, Sarvech Sheikh; Mazhar Abbas Rizvi, Senior Journalist, Hamida Ghangro; Ex-MPA, Sec of PWA Sindh Dr Riaz Dayo; Senior Journalist Laiq Abbasi; and many others.