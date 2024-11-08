Naseem Shah aims to lead Pakistan to series-leveling win against Australia in Adelaide

ADELAIDE - Pakistan’s young fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah is determined to drive his team towards a series-leveling victory against Australia in the second ODI, set to take place at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Following a narrow two-wicket loss in the series opener, the 21-year-old pacer is focused on turning Pakistan’s fortunes around. In the first ODI, Naseem delivered a powerful all-round performance, taking 1/39 in 7.2 overs and showcasing his batting prowess with a fiery 40-run cameo that included one boundary and four sixes. Despite his efforts, Australia’s captain Pat Cummins anchored the home side to victory, scoring an unbeaten 32 off 31 balls and dashing Pakistan’s hopes of securing their first ODI win in Australia since 2017.

Reflecting on the close defeat, Naseem expressed both disappointment and resolve: “We were very close to winning, but the loss has taught us valuable lessons. Our goal now is to win the second ODI and level the series.” After leaving the field due to painful cramps during his eighth over in the first match, Naseem has since regained full fitness and is eager to take part in Friday’s crucial encounter. Nonetheless, Pakistan’s management may consider resting him to bolster the spin department. “I’m fully fit, but cramps can affect any player at any time,” Naseem remarked, downplaying concerns over his fitness. Australia leads the three-match series 1-0, and Pakistan is expected to field a competitive lineup in the second ODI.

PAKISTAN PLAYING XI FOR 2ND ODI: Muhammad Rizwan (c &wk), Agha Salman (vc), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Ghulam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah.