National Women’s One-Day Tournament commences today

Staff Reporter
November 08, 2024
LAHORE  -   The National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024-25, featuring five competitive teams, will commence today (Friday) in Karachi. The tournament, which runs until November 30, will see the Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars, and Strikers competing in a double-league format. Each team will play eight matches, and the top two teams will battle for the championship in the final on Nov 30. Hosted at the HPC Oval Ground and UBL Sports Complex, the tournament will include two 50-over matches each day, beginning at 9:30 am after a 9:00 am toss.

The prize pool for this 21-match tournament is PKR 3.3 million, with the winning team earning PKR 1.5 million and the runners-up awarded PKR 1 million.

