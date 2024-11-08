Outdated infrastructure mars Pakistan’s meat export growth

Pakistan’s meat industry holds immense export potential, but outdated infrastructure and limited processing zones hinder its global competitiveness, according to WealthPK.

“Pakistan’s meat production remains underutilised despite considerable demand in global markets. While the country’s livestock sector offers substantial potential, a lack of modern infrastructure and limited export processing zones (EPZs) hinder its capacity to fully capitalise on this opportunity,” says Dr Mansoor Ahmad, former director general of the livestock & dairy development department of Punjab.

Speaking to WealthPK, he said: “EPZs play a critical role in enhancing the efficiency, competitiveness and quality of meat exports. Establishing advanced EPZs and modern slaughterhouses could drive a transformational shift, enabling Pakistan to increase its meat exports, meet international standards, and secure a prominent position in the global market.”

“Pakistan currently lacks sufficient EPZs specifically geared toward meat processing, which restricts the growth of the sector and limits its appeal to international markets,” Ahmad said, adding that a vital component of a robust meat export strategy was the establishment of modern, technologically advanced slaughterhouses.

Currently, he said the country’s traditional slaughtering facilities fell short of meeting the sanitary and technological standards demanded by international markets.

“Establishing state-of-the-art slaughterhouses equipped with refrigeration, sanitation, and packaging facilities would help ensure that Pakistani meat remains fresh and safe for consumption throughout its journey from farm to market,” Ahmad underscored.

“Adopting modern slaughtering practices could also improve yields, reduce post-slaughter losses, and add value to the product, resulting in higher returns for the industry,” he said.

He said by strengthening its meat processing capabilities and investing in EPZs and slaughterhouses, Pakistan could transform meat exports into a key economic driver. “Increased exports would create jobs across the supply chain, from livestock farming to packaging and logistics. Additionally, a flourishing meat export industry would bring foreign exchange inflows and help diversify the country’s export portfolio, reducing its reliance on traditional agricultural exports such as rice and cotton. An enhanced meat industry could position Pakistan as a preferred supplier in global markets, capitalising on rising global demand for Halal-certified meat products.”

Ahmad said achieving this transformation required strong policy support and incentives from the government to attract private investment and facilitate sector-wide modernisation. “Offering tax incentives for the construction of EPZs and modern slaughterhouses, setting up dedicated meat export units and establishing regulatory standards for hygiene and quality control are critical steps.

Encouraging public-private partnerships would also attract international investors with expertise in meat processing and distribution, strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global market,” he emphasised.