Friday, November 08, 2024
PAEC chairman attends inaugural ministerial meeting of IAEA’s World Fusion

November 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar headed the Pakistan delegation in the inaugural Ministerial meeting of the IAEA’s World Fusion Energy Group (WFEG). According to news release on Thursday, the meeting was held in Rome, Italy.

He delivered Pakistan’s national statement at the event and highlighted that global warming was one of the great challenges of the world and as the humanity was desperate to develop carbon free sources of energy, fusion was the holy grail of the clean energy source. He appraised the audience of Pakistan’s research contributions in the field of fusion energy, that include the development of one glass and two metallic Tokamaks. Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar further stated that the role International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is playing to further global cooperation in the field of fusion technologies was commendable. It is pertinent to mention that the country was currently designing a medium sized Tokamak for research purpose.

The Chairman PAEC said that the Commission was running a dedicated fusion research program on basic level in the country. He appreciated IAEA’s efforts to ensure a clean energy future of the world.

