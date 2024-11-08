Pak firm receives IALA membership

LAHORE - SI Global Solutions, a leading maritime and fastest-growing ICT system integrator and consultancy company, has become the first Pakistani company to receive a membership of the International Association of Lighthouse Authorities (IALA). This prestigious recognition solidifies SI Global Solutions’ commitment to excellence for the safety of ports and harbors domain and positions Pakistan on the global maritime stage. IALA, a renowned international organization, promotes the safe and efficient movement of vessels worldwide. To achieve Industrial Membership, SI Global Solutions successfully met IALA’s stringent prerequisites, demonstrating its technical expertise, operational excellence, and dedication to maritime safety. It is worth highlighting here that to meet the training certification requirements of IALA for industrial membership, SI Global Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, deputed his Director Projects (Cdr Retd Liaquat Ali PN) to China MSA Aids to Navigation Training Center (Shanghai, Xiamen Jimei University & Wenzhou) for one month to attend IALA’s Aids to Navigation (AtoN) Model Course L1.1 Marine Aids to Navigation – Training. For the first time, the said officer from corporate world has represented Pakistan, successfully qualified the course with other multinational students from all over the world to gain IALA Certification.

This is is also a great honor for SI Global Solutions (Pvt) Ltd to achieve IALA’s Aids to Navigation (AtoN) Model Course L1.1 Marine Aids to Navigation – Certification for the first time from the civilian maritime sector of Pakistan. “We are honored to join this esteemed international maritime community,” said Dr Noman Said, CEO of M/s SI Global Solutions (Pvt) Ltd. “This achievement underscores our company’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, standards, and global best safety practices. We look forward to collaborating with IALA’s other international members and contributing to the advancement of maritime safety worldwide on behalf of Pakistan.” As the first Pakistani company to secure IALA Industrial Membership, SI Global Solutions sets a benchmark for the nation’s maritime industry. This milestone reinforces Pakistan’s growing presence in the global maritime sector.

SI Global Solutions Pvt Ltd through its maritime division has a 100% market share of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) Business in Pakistan. It is actively working at all Sea ports in Pakistan with a business relationship at all levels and enjoying good repute. The company having links with other maritime organizations intends to serve in their aids to navigation sector along with world’s No.1 product JFC Marine (Ireland) and prestigious brands of the friendly country—China. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to make strides in the maritime sector in Pakistan.