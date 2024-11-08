Pakistan calls US old friend but wants non-interference

Foreign Office says China is also a close partner. Condemns Israeli aggression n Supports Kashmir resolution under UN resolutions n Rejects reports of joint air strikes along with Pak-Iran border.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday said the United States is an old friend and will remain a close partner.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated the importance of its historical ties with the US, emphasizing that these relationships have been longstanding and constructive.

She said that after the recent US presidential elections, Pakistan congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, expressing the hope for a mutually beneficial relationship and continued cooperation across multiple sectors.

About the speculative reports on potential US influence on Pakistan’s internal affairs, she said, the government reiterated that Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements prioritise mutual respect, non-interference, and shared interests. To a question, Baloch said Pakistan also has close partnership with China, underscoring that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and security for Chinese nationals and projects remain critical priorities.

She reassured that both nations were actively engaged in ensuring robust security for Chinese personnel and assets. She highlighted the “ironclad” nature of Pakistan-China relations that spans decades and remains unaffected by other geopolitical developments.

The spokesperson rejected reports of joint air strikes along with Pak- Iran border but confirmed that Pakistani security forces carried out strikes against smugglers and their network inside Pakistani territory.

“In line with our commitment to root out smugglers and terrorists, an operation was carried out by Pakistani security forces west of Panjgur. The operation took place 30 kilometers within our territory against smugglers, and this was undertaken by Pakistani security forces alone”, she explained.

She said Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has recently concluded a two-day visit to Pakistan from November 4-5, 2024, where he engaged in high-level meetings with Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During this visit, Pakistan and Iran reiterated their shared commitment to regional stability and peaceful cooperation. Both sides agreed to bolster regular exchanges, further dialogue on trade, energy, and security, and enhance coordination on border management to address mutual challenges. Pakistan’s Prime Minister condemned Israel’s recent aggression toward Iran on October 26, affirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, she elaborated.

The spokesperson addressed the crisis in the Middle East, focusing on the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Condemning the Israeli aggression, she called for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Baloch welcomed a recent report by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, which condemned Israel’s actions as a systematic agenda of forced displacement, expansionism, and alleged genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

She said this report aligns with Pakistan’s stance that the international community must act decisively to hold Israel accountable, ensure humanitarian assistance reaches Gaza, and provide protection for civilians.

She also condemned the recent targeting of hospitals and relief workers, which has disrupted essential medical care in Gaza and Lebanon, leaving vulnerable populations, including children, at heightened risk.

On a question about IIOJK lawmakers have passed a resolution and demanded Modi government to restore Article 370, the spokesperson said Pakistan’s position with respect to the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is well known.

She said Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that it is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who will determine the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, any steps that are in contravention to UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law are unacceptable to the Kashmiri people and to Pakistan.

Amid regional security concerns, she spotlighted the deteriorating health of jailed Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, who is on a hunger strike in+ protest against inadequate medical treatment in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

Malik, facing a death sentence under disputed charges, has been incarcerated for several years.

Baloch called on Indian authorities to provide necessary medical care and reiterated its support for Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination, emphasizing that the future of Jammu and Kashmir should be determined according to UN Security Council Resolutions.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to attend the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on November 11, 2024.

The summit, convened by Saudi Arabia, will bring together leaders from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss escalating tensions in the Middle East.

She said at the summit, Pakistan is expected to advocate strongly for an end to hostilities in Gaza, international protection for Palestinian civilians, and the creation of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. The Prime Minister is also anticipated to hold bilateral discussions with regional leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Following the summit, Prime Minister Sharif will attend the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled for November 12-13, 2024. The summit, part of COP29, will focus on climate justice and resilience.

Representing Pakistan, the Prime Minister will address the severe climate impacts facing vulnerable nations, advocate for equitable climate policies, and call for enhanced global climate action. He will also engage in bilateral meetings with other world leaders to strengthen international cooperation on climate change, she said.