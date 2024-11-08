Pakistan clinches nine-wicket victory over Australia in second ODI

Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets in the second one-day international of their three-match series at Adelaide today.

Australia, batting first, were bowled out for 163 runs in 35 overs. In response, Pakistan chased down the target in just 26.3 overs, losing only one wicket.

With this win, the series is now level at 1-1.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the national team for their remarkable performance, especially bowlers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, who played crucial roles with their excellent bowling.

He praised the entire team for their outstanding performance in all aspects of the game.