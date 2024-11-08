Friday, November 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan clinches nine-wicket victory over Australia in second ODI

Pakistan clinches nine-wicket victory over Australia in second ODI
Web Desk
3:51 PM | November 08, 2024
Sports

Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets in the second one-day international of their three-match series at Adelaide today.

Australia, batting first, were bowled out for 163 runs in 35 overs. In response, Pakistan chased down the target in just 26.3 overs, losing only one wicket.

With this win, the series is now level at 1-1.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the national team for their remarkable performance, especially bowlers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, who played crucial roles with their excellent bowling.

He praised the entire team for their outstanding performance in all aspects of the game.

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1731041632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024