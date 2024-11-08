Passco outstanding dues against govts, depts reach Rs193.88 billion

ISLAMABAD - The outstanding dues of Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) against the Federal Government, provinces/regions and department for the supply of wheat have reached Rs193.88 billion.

The PASSCO’s receivables against the Federal Government, Provincial Governments, Government of AJK, GB and Defence have reached Rs 193.883 billion by October 2024, the official data available with The Nation reveals. The highest principal outstanding of Rs 91.284 billion is owed by the Federal Government, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkwha with Rs 36.626 billion, According to the data, the Food Department Punjab owes Rs 32.458 billion, while Food Department of Sindh owes Rs 17.455 billion, the data reveals. According to the documents, AJK Food Department owes Rs 10.088 billion, Food Department of Gilgit Balistan Rs 4.134 billion. Defence (Pakistan Army) also owes Rs 1.838 billion. As per the details, PASSCO is a public Limited Company, which has been assigned provision of food security at national level, by maintaining strategic reserves of wheat and other specified commodities. For the purpose the corporation undertakes procurement of wheat and other agricultural commodities and implements the Government policy of Support Price.