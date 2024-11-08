The Hope Diamond, a renowned blue diamond weighing 45.52 carats, is steeped in mystique and folklore. Its history spans centuries, adorned by tales of mystery, curses, and opulence. Acquired from India by French merchant Jean-Baptiste Tavernier, the gem allegedly bore a curse leading to misfortune for its owners. Passing through royal hands, it found its way to the French Crown before landing in England. Purchased by Evalyn Walsh McLean in the early 20th century, it became part of her storied collection. Now housed in the Smithsonian Institution, the Hope Diamond remains a mesmerising testament to its fabled past and exquisite beauty.