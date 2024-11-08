Plan to upgrade ML-1 railway project

ISLAMABAD - The federal government plans to upgrade ML-1 railway project, a project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in four packages with the estimated cost of $6.678 billion in nine years. While briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee, official of the Ministry of Railways informed that ML-I project will be constructed in two phases of four packages and its phase-1 of 929-kilometer link will be upgraded in two packages with the estimated cost of $3.315 billion in five years.

The Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, chaired by acting chairperson Farhan Chishti, convened Thursday to address critical updates on national development projects, including the much-anticipated ML-1 railway upgradation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The official presented the committee with an updated plan for the ML-1 project, originally designed to enhance freight and passenger connectivity from Karachi to Peshawar.

The ministry emphasized a phased approach to the project, noting that Phase I will prioritize the Karachi-Hyderabad section. This key segment will reduce travel time between the two cities. The committee sought clarification on funding details, as 85% of the project will be financed by China, with the remainder from Pakistani equity. The committee was informed that ML-I project will be constructed in two phases of four packages with the total cost $6.678 billion and it will be completed in nine years. In phase-1 of the project 929-kilometer link of ML-I will be upgraded in two packages with the estimated cost of $3.315 billion in five years.

In package-1 of the Phase-1 of the project, Karachi to Hyderabad Link of ML-I, will be upgraded, while in package-2, Hyderabad to Multan will be completed. While in Package-3 and 4 of Phase-2, 796-km link of the project will be completed in four years, with the estimated cost of $3.363 billion. Under package-3, Multan to Lahore link will be upgraded, while in package-3, Lahore to Peshawar link and dry port will be developed. The meeting focused on securing timely progress and transparent reporting on these crucial initiatives, which are vital to the nation’s economic growth and infrastructural modernization.

The planning ministry briefed the committee on previous project recommendations, reporting that several key projects remain unfunded and others have recently been transferred to provincial authorities. During the meeting, members raised issues around delays in the allocation of funds and the evolving role of the Public Works Department (PWD) as it transitions under new structure. The committee highlighted the pressing need for clarity on the ministry’s operational scope, particularly in terms of overseeing federal development schemes and securing budget allocations for high-priority projects. The committee outlined several key recommendations to ensure that these projects are executed with transparency and efficiency. It emphasized the need for an immediate convening of the steering committee to finalize the direction and execution timelines for ongoing federal projects.

The planning ministry was asked to submit a full update on all PWD-led projects, especially those related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SAP). Additionally, detailed information on PWD projects in constituencies NA-37, 38, and 39 was requested to ensure that federal allocations are equitable and impactful. The Railways Ministry was directed to provide comprehensive documentation on the funding agreements, economic impacts, and design adjustments for the ML-1 project, ensuring alignment with CPEC’s broader strategic objectives. The committee called for swift action on development and ML-1 railway projects.