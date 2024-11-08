Plastic pollution stands as one of the most pressing environmental challenges we face today. With millions of tons of plastic waste entering our oceans each year, decisive action is imperative. I urge our community to implement stricter regulations on single-use plastics, such as banning plastic bags and straws, which significantly contribute to this crisis. In addition, we should promote robust recycling initiatives that not only encourage responsible disposal but also support local recycling facilities. Educational campaigns are essential to raise awareness about the devastating impact of plastic on marine life and ecosystems. By engaging schools, businesses, and community organisations, we can foster a culture of sustainability and responsibility. Together, we can work towards a cleaner and healthier planet, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

MAHNOOR FIDA AHMED,

Kalaot.