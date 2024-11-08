PM calls for enhancing cooperation for peace in South Asia

PM to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit next week in Riyadh.

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony of laying foundation stone of Ramday University, Thagos, Ghanche.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing satisfaction at the growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye, stressed the need to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and defense sectors.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu, who called him at the PM House. The prime minister welcomed Ambassador Neziroglu, who presented his credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari on October 28, 2024, and said that he looked forward to working closely with the ambassador to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a PM Office press release.

Recalling the historic, longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, the prime minister expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir and said that Pakistan would also continue to lend its strong support to Turkiye on its core interests.

The regional situation, particularly in Gaza and the Middle East also came under discussion.

The prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reiterated his invitation to the Turkish President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Ambassador Neziroglu thanked the prime minister for warmly receiving him and assured him of his full commitment and support to further strengthen the strong and historic bonds of friendship between both countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also emphasised the need to enhance regional cooperation for peace and prosperity of the peoples of South Asia. He was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad. He stressed that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with Nepal. While fondly recalling his meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli on the margins of the UNGA in New York in September this year, the Prime Minister underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

He appreciated Ambassador Tapas Adhikari’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Nepal, while acknowledging his role in promoting people-to-people contacts and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Tapas Adhikari praised Pakistan’s progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and expressed gratitude for the support extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and the welfare of its people are among the top priorities of his government.

The prime minister was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ramday University in Islamabad.

The Ramday University will be established in Thagas area of Ghanche district in Gilgit-Baltistan. It will function under the Ramday Trust and its construction will be completed with the cooperation of overseas Pakistanis and various individuals from across Pakistan. The prime minister congratulated Justice retired Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday and his associates for setting up the Ramday University.

Shehbaz Sharif said the establishment of a higher education institution in the remote area of Ghanche is highly commendable. He expressed the confidence that this university established at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Thagas will achieve high standards in modern sciences and research.

Highlighting federal government’s efforts for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, Shehbaz Sharif said 62 flood-affected families of the area were provided housing facilities during his yesterday’s visit to the region. He said a 100-megawatt solar power projects has been initiated in Gilgit-Baltistan to meet the electricity needs of the area.

‘Second Joint Arab Islamic Summit’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan next week to attend the Second Joint Arab Islamic Summit being held in Riyadh and World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku. The prime minister will visit Saudi Arabia to participate in the Second Joint Arab Islamic Summit being held in Riyadh on November 11, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

Being convened at the initiative of the Saudi government, the summit will be a follow-up to the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit held on November 11, last year in Riyadh to discuss the situation in Gaza and other occupied territories, she said at her weekly press briefing.

The heads of state and government and senior officials from Arab League and OIC member countries are expected to participate in the summit.

She said that at the summit, the prime minister would reiterate Pakistan’s full support for the Palestinian cause and call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza, an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, and an immediate cessation of ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region that endangers the security of countries in the Middle East.

Pakistan will also call for international protection for the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the borders of 4 June 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, she added.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other Arab League and OIC member states.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will also visit Baku, Azerbaijan, to participate in the World Leaders Climate Action Summit being held on November 12-13 as part of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, other cabinet members, and senior officials will accompany the prime minister who will make a robust call for climate solidarity and climate justice based on the established principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

On the sidelines of the summit, he is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with participating world leaders.

COP29 is taking place at a time when millions around the world, including in Pakistan, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change. As an important stakeholder, Pakistan will continue to make positive contributions to the global climate debate, negotiations, and collective action.