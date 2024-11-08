PM Shehbaz vows to achieve target of $25b in IT exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed government's determination to achieving the target of twenty-five billion dollars in IT exports over the next three years, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of VEON Group in Islamabad today, he said the government is working to develop and promote the telecommunication sector.

He said steps are being taken to introduce 5G internet services for faster and reliable internet services in the country. He said this will also help achieve the vision of Digital Pakistan.

Describing the role of telecom sector as very important in promoting cashless and digital economy, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's willingness to work with VEON Group for promotion of Information Technology, digitization and artificial intelligence.

The delegation appreciated the government's efforts regarding economic stability in the country. It recognized that Pakistan has become an important country for investment in the IT and telecom sector.