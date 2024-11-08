Post-Trump Pakistan

In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s resounding victory in the 2024 U.S. elections, nations worldwide are recalibrating their political strategies to determine how to engage with the newly re-elected U.S. president. Even former critics, including European leaders, are sending customary congratulatory messages as they brace for Trump’s return to the White House. While countless analyses are emerging on how he might shape foreign policy, Trump’s famously unpredictable style makes firm predictions challenging.

In Pakistan, however, this reorientation carries a unique dimension. Among supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), there is hope that Trump’s ascension might lead to the release and reinstatement of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned. This expectation arises from Trump’s perceived affinity for Khan during their previous interactions and the support PTI lobbyists have extended to Trump in the U.S. and the U.K., betting on his victory.

Some observers have drawn parallels between Khan’s charisma and Trump’s own egocentric persona, noting Trump’s history of working well with similarly self-assured leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, and China’s Xi Jinping. However, PTI spokespersons were quick to dismiss these speculations, clarifying that they anticipate no special treatment from the Trump administration and that PTI’s challenges will be addressed through internal channels. This is a prudent stance, underscoring the importance of avoiding alignment with any one U.S. political faction.

Similarly, Pakistan’s Foreign Office was wise to temper expectations. Under the Biden administration, U.S.-Pakistan relations reached historic lows, with the U.S. maintaining a cautious distance from Islamabad. Whether this stance will shift under Trump remains uncertain. Regardless of Trump’s individual intentions, the U.S. military and security establishment is likely to maintain longstanding strategic priorities: robust support for Israel, hostility toward Iran, and containment of China and Russia—all key considerations for Pakistan, given its geographical proximity to Iran and China and Russia’s influence through Central Asia.

The Foreign Office’s focus on a stable, cooperative relationship with the U.S. is apt, and it correctly asserts that Pakistan-U.S. diplomacy will continue on familiar lines. For now, Pakistan—like the rest of the world—awaits Trump’s next steps with cautious pragmatism, hopeful for a prosperous partnership but prepared for the unpredictability that comes with it.