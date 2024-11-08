PSB raises serious concerns over transparency in POA’s electoral process

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a strong statement questioning the transparency and governance standards of the upcoming electoral process of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The PSB’s letter, addressing to POA President Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri Gillani, outlined a series of alleged procedural inconsistencies and governance concerns that potentially undermine the democratic legitimacy of POA’s operations.

The PSB highlighted multiple areas of concern, including the lack of transparency in constitutional amendments, withholding of key meeting minutes, non-disclosure of the electoral college, and ambiguity regarding the IOC’s approval of POA’s recently ratified election rules. According to the PSB letter, a copy of which is available with The Nation, these governance issues not only violate POA’s constitution but also conflict with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) principles of good governance and transparency.

A major point of contention noted by PSB is the POA’s failure to publish the latest version of its constitution, approved by the IOC, on its website. The absence of this document, coupled with withheld minutes from crucial General Council meetings held in December 2023 and July 2024, raises questions about the procedural integrity of recent constitutional amendments.

Additionally, the PSB expressed concern over the lack of disclosure regarding the electoral college for the upcoming elections, pointing to alleged amendments that reportedly prevent major institutions such as Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Navy, WAPDA, HEC, and Pakistan Railways from participating. The PSB criticized the POA President’s discretionary authority to nominate 16 voting members, which, they argue, calls the fairness of the election process into question.

PSB also noted discrepancies in POA’s list of affiliated National Sports Federations, specifically pointing out the omission of Pakistan Cycling Federation, a recognized Olympic sport, in contradiction with Article 28 of the IOC Charter.The PSB urged the POA to address these issues within three days, stating that failure to act promptly would raise serious doubts over the legitimacy of POA’s current office bearers. According to letter issued by the PSB, if the transparency and fairness of the POA’s electoral process are not ensured, the legal status of its office holders may face challenges.