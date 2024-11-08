‘Purpose of holding open courts to redress grievances at door steps’

ATTOCK - Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Haroon Sikandar Pasha has said that the purpose of holding open courts is to redress the grievances of the people at their door steps. He said this while listening to the grievances of the residents of Attock against different federal govt departments in Jinnah Hall Attock. Media Consultant to the Advisor Khalid Sial was also present on the occasion. The advisor issued on the spot directives to the concerned officers for the redressal of the grievances while about a few complaints he said that the concerned departments will be summoned and the issues will be resolved as per the policy with in sixty day. Earlier, people who had come from different areas lodged their complaints. Muhammad Sabrin r/o village Dakhner apprised the advisor that a large number of oil and gas companies had been working in tehsil Jand and Pindigheb for the many years, earning billions but contributing nothing for the welfare of the people and development of the area. Qaisar r/o Attock complained that Nadra Center had been shifted to a new building away from city causing inconvenience for the people. Arif Rafiq r/o Attock said that people were not receiving their passports on the given date. Many other people including ladies lodged their complaints about the issues related to Iesco, SNGPL and BISP.