Quetta administration denies PTI permission for public gathering

The Quetta district administration has denied permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a public gathering at Ayub Stadium or the Hockey Ground due to security and law and order concerns.

In a statement, the Quetta deputy commissioner highlighted the challenges of providing adequate security for the event, leading to the rejection of PTI’s application. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a warning that any breach of the law would result in consequences.

Despite the rejection, Balochistan PTI spokesperson insisted on proceeding with the rally. The party has since increased security measures around the Railway Hockey Ground in response to their call for a public gathering, while additional police contingents have been deployed at Red Zone and Hockey Chowk.

