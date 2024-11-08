Regional incharge SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant

HYDERABAD - Regional Incharge SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sambal alongwith his team visited ultrafiltration plant and drinking water and sewage water plant from Gujra Wah and sent water samples to the laboratory for testing. As per details, on the special instructions of Environment Protection, the ultrafiltration plant has been visited on Thursday to check the quality of drinking water, which includes water from filter plants, water supply water and ground water. At the same time, samples of sewage water have also been taken and sent to the laboratory for examination.