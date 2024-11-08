Regulating Mental Health

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has urged the Punjab government to consider amending the Mental Health Ordinance 2001, aiming to protect individuals from the misuse of mental health laws in Pakistan and to standardize mental health practices nationwide. At the centre of this proposal is the recommendation to include an independent government psychiatrist on boards assessing whether a person should be admitted to a certified medical facility. This measure seeks to protect individuals’ freedoms by ensuring that admission decisions are transparent and justified. Additionally, the proposed amendments emphasize the need for stricter oversight of mental health institutions to prevent unqualified individuals from exploiting vulnerable populations for personal gain.

These are vital recommendations, and it is hoped that the Punjab government will take them seriously. While mental health has garnered increasing attention globally, in Pakistan, it remains a neglected topic, often considered taboo. This stigma has kept mental health institutions out of the public eye, allowing outdated and sometimes harmful practices to persist unchecked within these facilities.

The issue is further complicated by the rise of therapy as a popular treatment, a development overshadowed by the prevalence of unlicensed and unqualified practitioners operating without government oversight. Organisations that issue questionable certifications, such as the widely criticized TherapyWorks—which provides licences after only brief courses—have further blurred the lines of qualification in mental health care. Mental health is a critical area that cannot be left to self-regulation, especially when many of those seeking help are women, children, and others facing severe health challenges, making them especially vulnerable.

When untrained individuals use antiquated, unverified methods to treat these people, the risks of harm increase significantly. It is essential that the government step in to regulate this crucial sector, which has long operated without adequate checks and balances. The NCHR’s proposed amendments represent an important step towards safeguarding mental health care and ensuring it is conducted with professionalism and humanity.