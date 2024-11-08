Rupee sheds 5 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 05 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.89. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.50 and Rs279 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 18 paisas to close at Rs298.91 against the last day’s closing of Rs299.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.80, whereas an increase of 82 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.31 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.49. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisas to close at Rs75.67 and Rs73.98 respectively.